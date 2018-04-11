Rashid Sumaila shines as Al Qadsia annihilate Al Jahra in Kuwaiti top flight league

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila kept up his impressive form for Al Qadsia as they walloped Al Jahra 6-3 in the Kuwaiti VIVA League at the Mubarak Al-Aiar Stadium.

The Yellow Castle maintained their six-match winning streak with a convincing display against Al Jahra at their home ground.

First half goals from Saleh Al Sheikh, Mesaed Al Enezi, Lassina Diaby, Mohammed Khalil handed Al Qadsia a huge advantage.

But the hosts came back strongly from recess to reduce the deficit via strikes from Hammoud Melfi, Renan Silva and Wanja before late goals from Khalid Ajab and Bader Al Mutwa completed the rout for the visitors.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns guardsman has been a top performer for the Kuwaiti giants after returning from an injury he sustained weeks ago. The 25-year-old enjoyed the entire duration of the match with a superlative performance. Al Qadsia occupy 2nd spot on the Kuwaiti top-flight league table with 30 points, 15 adrift league leaders Al Kuwait.

