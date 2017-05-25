REVEALED: Christian Astu missed out of Black Stars call-up due to injury

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu missed out of the latest Black Stars call up due to an injury he is currently nursing, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

Deep-throat sources close to the technical team of the Black Stars have revealed that the influential winger has currently gone under the surgeon's knife and will need four weeks to recover.

Atsu's exclusion from the Black Stars list raised huge concerns among the Ghanaian public with many pointing accusing fingers at the technical team for neglecting the winger.

But a source close to the technical team whispered that the Newcastle man was not neglected as many assume but was not handed invitation because he has undergone an operation on the leg.

Atsu has been one of the most influential players for Newcastle this season, inspiring them in a return to the English Premier League after suffering relegation for just a season.

Kwasi Appiah's maiden Black Stars squad excluded notable player like Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu but these players could be back as the coach is set to assess some new players in the team.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)