SAFA ready to host FIFA Technical Directors workshop

South African Football Association (SAFA) will hosts its first ever FIFA Member Associations Technical Directors workshop on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

The Association’s technical department is hard at work to ensure that the workshop becomes a success.

The highly-sought after Technical Director’s course was first organised in Malawi back in 2016, focusing on key attributes required of a Technical Director of an association and will now be hosted by South Africa between 10 and 12 April at the Association headquarters, SAFA House.

The three-day workshop conducted by highly qualified FIFA and CAF experts will cover various topics which include the position of a TD in coaching education, stages of youth development and coaching as well as the management of elite youth programmes.

All set and ready to kick off the FIFA Technical Directors’ Workshop at SAFA House. The course will see TD’s from various CAF Member Associations gathered under one roof from today until Thursday. @FIFAcom @CAF_Online @COSAFAMEDIA pic.twitter.com/2aoDExQgMi

— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) April 9, 2018

Credit: SAFA.net

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)