Saudi billionaire wants to splash mega-bucks to sign Asamoah Gyan for his newly-acquired Egyptian top-flight side

Saudi billionaire Turki Al Al-Sheikh eyes a mega deal to sign Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan for his newly acquired club in Egypt, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Al-Sheikh has reportedly bought top-flight side Al Assiouty Sport for around US$500 million with the name of the club being changed to Al Ahram FC.

The Saudi business tycoon is ready to pump in cash to make Al Ahram FC an elite side to dominate Egypt and Africa at large in the coming years.

He has set aside 700 million Egyptian Pounds to form a new team with the signing of big name players across the globe.

The former Udinese, Stade Rennais and Sunderland striker is among the big names earmarked to join the Egyptian club.

Al-Sheikh is also willing to hire Brazilian manager Luiz Felipe Scolari as the club's head coach.

By Nuhu Adams