Schalke 04 opportunity beckons for Bernard Tekpetey after imminent Reese departure

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey to benefit from the impending departure of German youth striker Fabian Reese after returning form his loan spell at SCR Altach last month.

Reese, 20, is reported to be on his way out of the Royal Blue on loan in the second half of the campaign after failing to churn out regular playing time during the first round of the season.

The former Holstein Kiel youngster has been given permission by the club to negotiate with clubs, which has potentially opened the door for Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey to walk straight into the first team.

According to reports from the Gelsenkirchen club, Tedesco has intimated the idea of giving the Ghanaian a run of games in the second stanza of the season.

Tekpetey ended his loan stint with Austrian outfit Rheindorf Altach earlier this after failing to hold down regular playing time. The 20-year-old joined Klaus Schmidt's team on a season-long deal in August after extending his Schalke contract to 2020. After 20 round of the Bundesliga games, Tekpetey made 10 appearances, which involved only four starts. The former Unistar Soccer Academy hitman scored his only league goal in a 2-2 draw with Rapid Vienna in September. The two-capped Ghana international also made two outings in the Austrian Cup, scoring twice. By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

