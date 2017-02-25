Scottish Premiership: Ghanaians Osman and Buaben set for midfield battle

Ghanaian midfielders Abdul Osman and Prince Buaben are set to clash when Partick Thistle host Prince Buaben in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Buaben has made the trip with the Jambos contingent to the Firhill Stadium and is widely tipped to make the line up.

Osman, who captains Thistle, is an automatic starter for his side. The 29-year-old former Northampton man has scored once in 23 appearances for the Thistles while Buaben has one goal from 12 league games this season.

