Scout watch: Dreams FC starlet Muntari Kamaheni sets lofty Black Stars ambitions

Promising Dreams FC defender Muntari Kamaheni has set lofty ambitions of becoming a full Ghana international before hanging up his boots.

Kamaheni, who captained the Dreams FC juvenile side last season in the Greater Accra Division Two League before promoted to the senior side, where he has continued to churn out superb display in the Division One Zone One League.

The 17-year-old, who can also operate as left-winger has reiterated his desire to fulfill his dream of donning the Ghana's senior national team jersey before calling time on his playing career.

He said:"I want to play for the Black Stars, that's my aim and I think am good enough to do that but I want to take everything step by step. It's not that I'm in a rush but that's my humble dream," Kamaheni told GHANASoccernet.com.

"Obviously if I do well here [Dreams FC], people will recognize my efforts. The coaches are also doing everything possible to help us reach our potential and it will be great if we can repay their hard work."

"My aim is to continue this fine form next season in the Premier League and hopefully I can kick-start my dream from there."

Kamaheni has registered an incredible 11 assists in 27 matches as the club is on brink of sealing promotion to the elite division.

