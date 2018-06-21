Senegal coach Aliou Cisse ‘certain’ African team will win World Cup

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse says he is “certain” an African team will eventually win the World Cup.

Cisse’s side were the only team from the continent to win in the opening round of fixtures at Russia 2018, with the other four losing.

No African side has ever reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the continent has produced only three quarter-finalists.

“Africa is full of quality and we’re on the way,” said Cisse.

“It’s a bit more complicated in our countries. We face realities that are not there in other continents.

“But we fully trust our football, we have no hang-ups.”

While Senegal beat Poland 2-1, Egypt and Morocco could be eliminated inside the first week, while Nigeria and Tunisia lost their opening encounters.

Former Portsmouth midfielder Cisse, 42, believes “it’s a bit too early to say” why African sides have had a difficult start to the tournament.

“I’m certain that one day an African team, an African country, will win the World Cup,” he added.

“There’s definitely been a decline,” said former Nigeria international Peter Odemwingie, who played at the past two World Cups and is now working as a BBC pundit.

“Nigeria had one of the best African squads ever at the 1994 World Cup. We were knocking on the door. We won the 1996 Olympics by beating Brazil and Argentina with all their stars.

“That period was like, ‘yes, it’s coming’.”