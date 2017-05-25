SHOCKER: Agyemang-Badu dropped from Black Stars for Ethiopia & USA friendlies

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has been excluded from Ghana's squad for next month's triple-header.

The 26-year-old has been left out of the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the two high-profile international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

This is the first time that the former Kotoko enforcer has been chopped off the squad since he made his debut in 2008.

It's unclear what might led to the current decision but appears he has fallen victim of the rapid shake-up new coach Kwesi Appiah intends to bring to the team.

Appiah, who has been re-appointed on a two-year deal, has opted to give new boys Kingsley Sarfo, Isaac Sarfo and Mohammed Abu- who returns after a four-year absence, a chance to stake a claim in the team.

Badu's exclusion will come as a massive shock to local fans given his unrivaled commitment and passion to the national team.

The former Ghana Under-20 star has scored 11 times in 76 caps for the West African giants.

By Patrick Akoto

