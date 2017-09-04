Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Sierra Leone to arrive tonight for Fox WAFU Nations Cup

Published on: 04 September 2017
Ghana

Sierra Leone will be the first to arrive in Ghana for the 2017 Fox WAFU Cup of Nations which starts on Saturday.

The Leone Stars are expected to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday night.

They will spend the night in capital before travelling on Tuesday morning to Takoradi where they will be housed during the two-week tournament.

The 16-team tournament will be held in the Central Region cities of Cape Coast and Elmina from the 9- 24 September.

Sierra Leone face giants Nigeria in the preliminary knock-out phase of the competition.

