Solomon Asante reveals how coach Patrice Carteron's departure nearly cost them against Las Vegas Lights

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante has highlighted how the departure of coach Patrice Carteron nearly wrecked their preparation ahead of the match against Las Vegas Lights FC on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Rising coach Patrice Carteron left the American United Soccer League club after only 13 months in charge to take over as the head coach of Egypt's Al Ahly.

Several fans of the Arizona-based outfit expressed their disappointments with the French gaffer's sudden departure after guiding the side 3rd place.

However, interim coach Rick Schantz led the side to a 4-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Thursday to help lift them to 2nd on the standings with 28 points, three adrift of table toppers Real Monarchs.

"Two days ago the coach called for a meeting and told us he has secured an offer at another club. To be honest it was not easy for us because we understand each other, everyone likes him because things have been smooth ever since we started the season," Asante told Happy FM.

"We have played 14 games and all of a sudden your coach tells you he has had an offer so he is leaving, it makes things difficult."

"It's difficult but in the other way round, we have to understand him because that's the nature of the work, you can’t stay at one place for too long, so in my capacity as the captain I held a meeting with the players, I realized some of them were demoralized because of the news but I made them aware that it's part of the job."

"The coach is gone but for us we are here, football is going on so if we say we let ourselves be affected by his departure, I don't believe we can achieve our target at the end of the campaign.

"I think the meeting we held helped us in today's game, the team's performance was exceptional because to win 4 goals to nil like we did soothe our sorrow.

"Thank God I was able to register and an assist. For now we are okay with the help of the assistant coach, he will continue from where the coach left off," he deduced.

The 27-year-old played full throttle while compatriot Gladson Awako lasted 76 minutes for Phoenix.

Asante has netted six goals in 15 appearances for the club in the ongoing campaign.