Sought-after Egypt-based striker John Antwi in no rush to decide on future

On-loan Misr El Makasa striker John Antwi has deferred any decision on his future until the end of the season.

Antwi, owned by giants Al Ahly, has been prolific with 12 goals and five assists in 22 league appearances.

His exploits have caught the attention of Al Ahly's perennial rivals Zamalek.

''I have not decided yet concerning my next move, I have some few games to end the season so I will decide after the season,'' Antwi told footballmadeinghana.com

''The season has been good for me and now my concentration is on the rest of the games as I want to finish well.''

