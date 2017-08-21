Sour Turkish Super Lig debut for Elvis Manu as Genclerbirligi suffer heavy

Holland-born Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu played his first match for Genclerbirligi but there was little to celebrate after a 3-0 defeat at Konyaspor in the Super Lig on Monday night.

The 24-year-old was introduced for the start of the second half with his side down by two goals.

Manu joined the club on a free transfer this transfer window after terminating his contract with Brighton Hove & Albion.

Countryman Kamal Issah lasted the entire duration of the match.

