Sour Turkish Super Lig debut for Elvis Manu as Genclerbirligi suffer heavy
E. Manu
Holland-born Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu played his first match for Genclerbirligi but there was little to celebrate after a 3-0 defeat at Konyaspor in the Super Lig on Monday night.
The 24-year-old was introduced for the start of the second half with his side down by two goals.
Manu joined the club on a free transfer this transfer window after terminating his contract with Brighton Hove & Albion.
Countryman Kamal Issah lasted the entire duration of the match.