South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns reject Ghana goalie Richard Ofori link
Mamelodi Sundowns have poured cold water on reports linking Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to the club.
Media reports had claimed the Brazlians were interested in signing the Wa All Stars shot-stopper.
But the club's media chief Thulani Thuswa has denied the claims when he was contacted by Goal South Africa.
'' There's nothing like that,'' he roared
The highly-rated custodian underwent a trial session with Cape Town City in November last year.