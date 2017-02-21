South African Players Union picketing at FIFA summit for Miheso

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) have planned to picket at the FIFA Summit in Johannesburg over the next two days.

According to SAFPU, their action will be as a result of the ongoing saga involving Golden Arrows and their former player Clifton Miheso.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and a delegation from the world football governing body are in South Africa for a three-day FIFA Summit that is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The FIFA Summit has been scheduled to run from 21-23 February 2017. SAFPU have planned to go and picket outside the Sandton Convention Centre, as a sign of showing their displeasure at the issue involving Miheso.

It has been alleged that Miheso was forced to sign a termination letter at gunpoint at Arrows, when he and the club parted ways during the January transfer window.

SAFPU issued a statement confirming their planned picketing.

Picketing At FIFA Summit

1. SAFPU will be picketing: Time – 07H30

Date – 21 February 2017

Place – Sandton Convention Centre

2. This is after our genuine calls to the authority of football to investigate the incident at Golden Arrows where Clifton Miheso was allegedly forced to sign termination of contract at gun point, were never taken serious.

3. Amongst other things we will be DEMANDING the following:

(a) #JUSTICE4MIHESO

(b) #RESPECT4CONTRACTUAL STABILITY

(c) #FOOTBALLERS RIGHTS TO CHOOSE

4. Possible handover of letter of demand to the FIFA President

5. Members of the community can join us as we seek justice and better treatment for our players, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Source: Soccerladuma.co.za

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)