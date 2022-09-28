Spain international Nico Williams wishes brother Inaki success playing for Ghana

Spain international Nico Williams has expressed his best wishes to his senior brother, Inaki Williams, who is currently playing for Ghana.

Last weekend, Inaki made his Ghana debut against Brazil in an international friendly in France.

The Athletic Bilbao forward scored as the Black Stars defeated Nicaragua in their second friendly game on Tuesday evening in Spain.

Nico, on the other hand, made his debut for Spain last week, coming on in the second half as La Roja lost 2-1 to Switzerland.

However, the youngster registered an assist as the 2010 world champions beat Portugal to advance to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

“It was a natural decision, each one took their path and made their decision in a thoughtful way,” Nico said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“I am very happy that my brother is in Ghana, I wish him things to go well, that he can have a great World Cup and achieve the highest goals.”

Meanwhile, Spain boss Enrique says his decision to hand Nico a call-up is not a ploy to prevent the youngster from playing for Ghana.

“I’m not doing this to stop him from going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” Enrique is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.

“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business,” he added.