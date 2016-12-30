Spanish side Cordoba return to training without Razak Brimah

Spanish side Cordoba returned to hard training after the Christmas break without their Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah who joined the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Brimah is currently in his native country Ghana preparing to fly out to Dubai with his national team mates as they look to arrive in Gabon in shape.

At club level Brimah has fallen down to Polish goalie Pawel Kieszek but at the national side he has maintained his spot as the first choice for Avram Grant.

He will need to have a big tournament if the Stars are to pull the breaks on a 35-year-old wait for an AFCON trophy.

By Rahman Osman

