Stephen Sarfo credits Berekum Chelsea teammates for Player of the Month award

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo has thanked his teammates for their immense contributions for his Player of the Month for April award.

He saw off competition from Daniel Lomotey of West African Football Academy and Winful Cobbinah of Hearts of Oak to land the maiden award sponsored by electronics company NASCO.

"Thanks to my teammates who made this possible, I hope this would encourage me to do more and also encourage other premier league players,'' Sarfo said.

"This is my first season in the premier league and this achievement is incredible."

The former Berekum Arsenals forward netted four goals in five matches with three man of the match awards.

By Nuhu Adams

