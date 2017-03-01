'Stranded' Gerard Nus reports Ghana FA to Spanish embassy, threatens to inform FIFA over unpaid bonuses

A member of Ghana's coaching staff at this year's Africa Cup of Nations has reported the FA to the Spanish embassy and warns he will escalate it further by informing FIFA over his unpaid salary.

Video analyst Gerard Nus is staging a sit-in protest at a hotel in Accra in a row over his salary.

The Spanish has reported the matter to his country's embassy in the Ghanaian capital to intervene in the episode which has gained international attention.

He has refused to fly to his native country until the matter is addressed despite assurances his salary will be settled.

“We have received a written request from him (Nus) and he has been frequent here about the unpaid salary issue," an official of the Spanish Embassy in Accra is quoted by sportsobama

“He says about the unfair treatment and unacceptable situation the Ghanaian football authorities have taken him through and he wants the issue resolved or it could end terrible.

“We are in close contact with him to ensure his safety and upkeep whiles we try to also get in touch with the other stakeholders who are in charge of his employment."

Nus and physical trainer Jamie Lawrence, who has since left to the UK, were the expatriates hired in a short-term basis for the tournament.

