Striker Raphael Dwamena bangs in brace for runaway champions FC Zurich

Raphael Dwamena took his tally to 11 league goals after netting a brace in runaway Swiss second-tier champions FC Zurich’s 4-0 win at FC Schaffhausen on Saturday.

The 21-year-old scored the last two goals in the 67th and 85th minutes respectively to give his side the comprehensive win.

Džengis Čavušević opened the scoring for the visitors after one minute and Ivan Kecojević doubled the lead on 13 minutes.

Dwamena and Zurich will end their season next week when they host Wohlen next Saturday.

Afterwards, the former Sogakope Red Bull Academy graduate will land in Ghana to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

