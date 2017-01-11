Sudan-based trio Augustine Okrah, Abednego and Ezekiel Tetteh donate to Wa All Stars

Sudan-based Ghanaian trio Augustine Okrah, Abednego Tetteh and Ezekiel Tetteh have made donations Wa All Stars who are in the country for a friendly.

Items presented to the Ghanaian champions include energy drinks, bottled water and confectioneries.

They are getting ready to face giants Al Hilal in an exhibition match on Thursday in Khartoum.

Okrah and Tetteh will play for the Crescent in the match.

Tetteh signed for Ahli Shendy this season after moving from Atbara.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)