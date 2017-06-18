Swansea City target Mubarak Wakaso reveals impending Premier League switch

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, who is on the radar of Swansea City, has revealed that several English clubs are chasing after his signature confirming he is on the verge of a move to the Premier League.

The Panathinaikos player, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Granada, refused to reveal the identity of the Premier League clubs who are seeking to sign him.

But Wakaso is confident a deal will be sealed before the start of the new English Premier League (EPL) season.

"It is true I have being linked with some clubs in the EPL but am waiting for the deal to finalised, so am expecting a move to the EPL very soon,” Wakaso said.

Wakaso has plenty of experience of playing on Spain, having represented Elche in Segunda and Villarreal, Granada, Espanyol and Las Palmas in La Liga.

Wakaso had only signed a three-year deal with Panathinaikos last summer.

He went on to make eight league appearances, but the Greek giants clearly didn’t want to stand in the way of his desire to return to Spain.

