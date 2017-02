Tamale-based Awal Mohammed to hanlde Hearts of Oak-Medeama cracker on Sunday

Tamale-based referee Awal Mohammed has been handed the Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Medeama in Accra on Sunday.

He will be assisted by Samuel Asiedu and Alhassan Yahaya at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Golden City Park in Berekum, Ali Alhassan will be the centre referee when Berekum Chelsea host Asante Kotoko.

Dawood Ouedraogo and Augustin Akugre will be his assistants.

Below are the match officials for this weekend’s Week 2 fixtures:

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK vs MEDEAMA

Venue: Accra

REF: Awal Mohammed

ASST 1: Samuel Asiedu

ASST 2: Alhassan Yahaya

4TH REF: Otis Oppong

MC: Mike Amedior

MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA vs ASANTE KOTOKO

Venue: Berekum

REF: Ali Alhassan

ASST 1: Dawood Ouedraogo

ASST 2: Augustin Akugre

4TH REF: Benard Dumfe

MC: William Gidiglo

MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD vs GREAT OLYMPICS

Venue: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

REF: Liman Nuhu

ASST 1: Alhassan Badiu

ASST 2: Ibrahim Badiu

4TH REF: Nathan Anaafo

MC: Osei Tutu Agyemang

MATCH: WAFA vs DWARFS

Venue: Sogakofe

REF: Amofa Sarkodie

ASST 1: Frank Bossman

ASST 2: Ashitey Ollenu

4TH REF: Charles Bulu

MC: Ofori Antwi

MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS vs ADUANA STARS

Venue: Elmina

REF: J.A Amenya

ASST 1: Philip Darko

ASST 2: F.D Ocansey

4TH REF: Wiseman Ghansah

MC: G.T.S.K Inkoom

MATCH: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS vs INTER ALLIES

Venue: Dansoman

REF: Prince Amoah

ASST 1: Kennedy Bentil

ASST 2: Sumaila Salifu

4TH REF: Kenny Padi

MC: Kweku Eyiah

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)