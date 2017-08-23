Tamale Stadium ready to host MTN FA Cup final- Northern Region FA chairman

Northern Region Football Association chairman Abdulai Alhassan says the Tamale Stadium is prepared and ready to host the 2017 MTN FA Cup final.

The FA Cup Committee announced on Tuesday that the Northern Regional capital will be the venue for the showdown on 29 October.

''On behalf of the people of Tamale, I would like to say a big thank you to the Ghana Football Association for their decision to honour us with such a great fixture,'' Alhassan said.

''I was very confident that we would be given the nod to host the final this year for the first time because, Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast have all hosted this event and it was duly the turn of Tamale.

"Tamale is a land of peace, it's a place, which always embraces visitors and make them feel at home. We are very ready to host the people of Ghana.

''We have one of the biggest stadia in the country, which is well maintained and it’s ever ready to host the grand finale.''

Wa All stars will face Hearts of Oak in the first match on 1 October before Asante Kotoko engage Medeama at the Len Clay Staduim.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)