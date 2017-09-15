Tertiary Football League Northern chief Dr Luguterah in high spirit ahead of start of ground-breaking league

The Northern coordinator of the Tertiary Football League Dr. Austin Luguterah is anticipating tough competition ahead of the historic league set to revolutionize football in the West African nation.

Twelve tertiary institutions will battle each other in the country's first ever Premier University league which has gained massive inches in the Ghanaian media.

The league will take place between September to November with the six teams drawn into two zones - Northern and Southern.

There is a huge sense of excitements and anticipation among industry players as the league set to redefine football at the tertiary level.

And the Northern zone coordinator Dr Austin Luguterah is excited at the new positive twist to the game.

“It’s not the name or location that plays football. It’s about how you assemble your talents to compete. Tertiary institutions in Kumasi are poised with assembled talents to make history with TFL.” he said

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.

The Tertiary Football League is expected to redefine the passion of football and set the tone for an enviable talents hunt for the various national teams and football clubs in Ghana.

Follow the action from Saturday 23rd September, 2017 and every other Saturday for the next 10weeks at Paa Joe Stadium, KNUST Campus and the University of Ghana Football Park.

The Tertiary Football League is powered by celebrated sports organizing firm Rite Sports with support from the Ghana Football Association.

