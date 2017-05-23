Thomas Partey suspended for Atletico Madrid first game of next season

Thomas Partey is suspended for Atletico Madrid's first game of the season at their newly constructed stadium next term.

The 23-year-old picked an accumulated fifth yellow card on their final La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

It follows similar cautions against Barcelona, the Royal Society , the Sporting Gijon and UD Las Palmas .

It means the Ghana international will miss the side's opening La Liga game next season at their new Wanda Metropolitan stadium.

Partey tallied 16 appearances and scored onceas Atletico secured a routine UEFA Champions League spot next season.

By Patrick Akoto

