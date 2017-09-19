Thomas Partey's coach Simeone utilising all his options

It was clear that as soon as Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld, Diego Simeone would have to use absolutely every player he has at his disposal until January, thus far this season he has shown he is committed to utilising the club's bench.

In the opening four LaLiga matches, 17 different starting players have been used with opportunities given to Lucas Hernandez, Thomas Partey and Angel Correa.

Correa wouldn't have been given too many opportunities if the club had been able to sign Diego Costa in the summer, and Partey has seen his excellent form rewarded with more minutes - starting yet again in the match against Malaga on Saturday in a holding midfield position.

Simeone himself has not shied away from his coaching responsibilities ever since the transfer ban ruling was made public, the former River Plate coach confirmed that he knew he would have to use his squad fully.

"Since I was told we could not bring any players in it has been clear, every player I have, including the B squad, is available, they are all squad members from which I can get something," he explained.

Interestingly this is a sharp contrast to Simeone's usual strategy, in his first full season in charge he used a total of 16 players, which was the same number of players he used in the 2016/17 campaign.

In 2014/15 he used 15 total players in LaLiga whilst the 2013/14 and 2015/16 campaigns saw just 14 starters deployed.

The 47-year-old's coaching methods suit a smaller squad, he galvanises every single member of the group and as such they are all absolutely committed to the cause.

Competing on multiple fronts is difficult in the most serene circumstances, it is even more challenging when you haven't been able to improve your squad in the summer.

As a result, Simeone is determined to use as many players as possible in the early stages of the season to ensure his stars are not burnt out by the end of the season.

Given the fact it is a World Cup year, this is also crucially important with regards to avoiding the international fitness hangover at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Credit: Marca.com

