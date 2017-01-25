Togo captain Adebayor salutes iconic Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan as he creeps closer to 100th cap

Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor has praised the work-rate and desire of Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan as he knocks closer to win his 100th international cap for the African giants.

The 31-year-old is just two games away from reaching the historic landmark.

Gyan, who is on loan at United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli, is the impregnable force behind the team's impressive run in the last decade.

Sitting on 98 all-time appearances for Ghana, the former Sunderland hitman is expected to feature for the side against Egypt in the final group D game on Wednesday with a chance to achieve the 100th milestone when he plays in the quarter final clash against either DR Congo or Morocco on Sunday.

The Ghanaian super star is simply a record-breaker having earned the accolade as the highest scoring player for Ghana as well as the highest scoring African player at the World Cup, surpassing the long-held record of Cameroonian legend Roger Milla.

And Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor, who is a close friend to the Ghanaian, is aware of his achievements.

"I think everyone knows Asamoah Gyan. He's not a friend but a brother [because] I know everyone in his family and that shows how close we are," Adebayor told Metro TV.

"Sometimes, people forget who we were [as players] and what we have done in our careers and just think about yesterday. They don't remember what you have done ten years ago.”

"If Gyan has played in three separate World Cup editions that means he has been consistent in the last twelve years and a lot of big players have not done that in their careers so hats down for Asamoah Gyan.

"He should keep scoring goals and not stop now because he has got a lot couple of years ahead. He should keep making Ghana and Africa proud and we are proud of him."

Gyan, who made his international debut at aged 17, is expected to lead the Black Stars ahead of their titanic clash against the Pharaohs in Port-Gentil tonight.

By Patrick Akoto

