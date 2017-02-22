UCC fans visited Hearts of Oak ahead of ongoing Premier League clash against Ebusua Dwarfs

Hearts fans at the University of Cape Coast visited the team during their training session on Tuesday ahead of their ongoing Ghana Premier League game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The die in the wool Hearts fans took time off their busy academic schedule to catch a glimpse of their stars on the school campus.

Hearts have a massive following in Cape Coast and will count on their teeming supporters to help them record their first win of the season.

The Phobians are currently leading 1-0 against the Mysterious side with winger Patrick Razak's early strike.