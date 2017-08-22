UEFA Champions League play-offs: Defender Joseph Attamah and Istanbul Başakşehir denied Group stage by Sevilla

Joseph Attamah played the entire match for Istanbul Başakşehir who got eliminated from the UEFA Champions after drawing 2-2 at Sevilla on Tuesday in the play-offs second leg.

The Ghana international maintained his centre back spot as the Turkish Super Lig got eliminated 4-3 on aggregate.

But the consolation for Attamah and his teammates is they drop into the Group stage of the Europa League.

Attamah played in every minute of Istanbul Başakşehir qualifying matches.

