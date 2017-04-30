'Under-performed' Asamoah Gyan fails to make shortlists for Arabian Gulf League awards

Asamoah Gyan's injury-induced low productivity has cost him a place in the final list for the 2016/17 Arabian Gulf League awards.

Gyan, on-loan from Shanghai SIPG, scored five goals in 12 appearances which is his lowest return ever playing in the Gulf.

He was top scorer in the Arabian Gulf League for three consecutive seasons from 2011-2013.

On Sunday, the Pro League Committee (PLC) announced the finalists for the 15 May event.

The candidates were decided by club managers, captains, sports media and fans, with the top three confirmed for the final shortlist.

For the Golden Ball Award for Emirati Players are; Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Omar Abdulrahman (Al Ain) and Ahmed Khalil (Al Ahli).

For the Foreign Player category, the finalists are; Makhete Diop (Al Ahli), Fabio de Lima and Caio Canedo (Al Wasl).

As for the Golden Boy Award, the contenders are Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira), Jassim Yaqoob (Al Nasr) and Mohamed Al Akberi (Al Wahda).

The top votes in The Leader Award went to Henk ten Cate (Al Jazira), Cosmin Olaroiu (Al Ahli) and Rodolfo Arruabarrena (Al Wasl)

For The Golden Glove Award, the finalists are Majed Naser (Al Ahli), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira) and Khaled Essa (Al Ain).

