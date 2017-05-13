Uriah Glah to handle Liberty Professionals-Hearts of Oak clash

The Premier League Board has appointed Uriah Glah as centre referee for the Accra showdown between Liberty Professionals and Hearts of Oak in Dansoman.

Glah will be assisted on the lines by David Laryea and Ibrahim Ashong.

In Kumasi, Nathan Anafo will be in the middle for the Asante Kotoko-Tema Youth encounter.

His assistants are Alhassan Yahaya and Augustin Akugri

Below is the full list of officials appointed for the final match in First Round:

Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS DWARFS (Sunday)

Venue: Nduom Stadium

Referee: Prosper Adii

Asst 1: Dawood Ouedrago

Asst 2: Paul Atimaka

4th Ref: Ali Alhassan

Match Commissioner: C.W Okai

Match: BOLGA ALL STARS VS MEDEAMA (Sunday)

Venue: Utrecht Academy Park

Referee: Solomon Mordey

Asst 1: Shine Ayittey

Asst 2: Alex Anning

4th Ref: Otis Oppong

Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu

Match: WAFA VS INTER ALLIES (Saturday)

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Alex Nsiah

Asst 1: B.A. Crentsil

Asst 2: Ben Samari

4th Ref: Eku Boateng

Match Commissioner: Alhaji Umar Teni

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS HEARTS OF OAK (Sunday)

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Uriah Glah

Asst 1: David Laryea

Asst 2: Ashong Ibrahim

4th Ref: Emmanuel Ansah

Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS TEMA YOUTH (Sunday)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium

Referee: Nathan Anaafo

Asst 1: Alhassan Yahaya

Asst 2: Augustin Akugri

4th Ref: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: S.A Aboagye

Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS GREAT OLYMPICS (Sunday)

Venue: Berekum

Referee: S.B Bortey

Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor

Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng

4th Ref: Dally Gagba

Match Commissioner: S.D Yahaya

Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ADUANA STARS (Sunday)

Venue: Bechem

Referee: Charles Bulu

Asst 1: Philip Darko

Asst 2: Ashittey Amarh

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Match: ASHANTIGOLD VS WA ALL STARS ( Sunday)

Venue: Obuasi

Referee: William Agbovi

Asst 1: David Adjin

Asst 2: A.F Zakari

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: Ofori Antwi

