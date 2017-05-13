Uriah Glah to handle Liberty Professionals-Hearts of Oak clash
The Premier League Board has appointed Uriah Glah as centre referee for the Accra showdown between Liberty Professionals and Hearts of Oak in Dansoman.
Glah will be assisted on the lines by David Laryea and Ibrahim Ashong.
In Kumasi, Nathan Anafo will be in the middle for the Asante Kotoko-Tema Youth encounter.
His assistants are Alhassan Yahaya and Augustin Akugri
Below is the full list of officials appointed for the final match in First Round:
Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS DWARFS (Sunday)
Venue: Nduom Stadium
Referee: Prosper Adii
Asst 1: Dawood Ouedrago
Asst 2: Paul Atimaka
4th Ref: Ali Alhassan
Match Commissioner: C.W Okai
Match: BOLGA ALL STARS VS MEDEAMA (Sunday)
Venue: Utrecht Academy Park
Referee: Solomon Mordey
Asst 1: Shine Ayittey
Asst 2: Alex Anning
4th Ref: Otis Oppong
Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu
Match: WAFA VS INTER ALLIES (Saturday)
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Alex Nsiah
Asst 1: B.A. Crentsil
Asst 2: Ben Samari
4th Ref: Eku Boateng
Match Commissioner: Alhaji Umar Teni
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS HEARTS OF OAK (Sunday)
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Uriah Glah
Asst 1: David Laryea
Asst 2: Ashong Ibrahim
4th Ref: Emmanuel Ansah
Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS TEMA YOUTH (Sunday)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium
Referee: Nathan Anaafo
Asst 1: Alhassan Yahaya
Asst 2: Augustin Akugri
4th Ref: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: S.A Aboagye
Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS GREAT OLYMPICS (Sunday)
Venue: Berekum
Referee: S.B Bortey
Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor
Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng
4th Ref: Dally Gagba
Match Commissioner: S.D Yahaya
Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ADUANA STARS (Sunday)
Venue: Bechem
Referee: Charles Bulu
Asst 1: Philip Darko
Asst 2: Ashittey Amarh
4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Match: ASHANTIGOLD VS WA ALL STARS ( Sunday)
Venue: Obuasi
Referee: William Agbovi
Asst 1: David Adjin
Asst 2: A.F Zakari
4th Ref: Desmond Abbey
Match Commissioner: Ofori Antwi