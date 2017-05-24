Veteran Enyimba FC goalie Fatau Dauda admits it's tough for African glovesmen to find top clubs in Europe

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda admits it's difficult for African shot-stoppers to win professional contracts in Europe.

The veteran Ghanaian, who plays for Nigerian side Enyimba FC, reckons it's practically impossible for goalkeepers to sign for top European clubs.

A handfull of African goalkeepers find themselves in the elite leagues across Europe and Dauda says the situation is worrying.

“It’s very difficult for African goalkeepers to find top clubs in Europe, apart from Nigeria’s Vincent Enyeama in France and Cameroon’s Idriss Kameni in Spain there are no other African goalkeepers in any top league team in Europe and I don’t think it is the best to go out there and not get quality playing time." he told npfl.ng

By Patrick Akoto

