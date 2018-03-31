VIDEO: Bechem United hold AshantiGold in 1-1 draw at Baba Yara Stadium

Bechem United held leaders AshantiGold to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara stadium on Saturday.

The Hunters took the lead through Emmanuel Owusu Boakye in the 20th minute after capitalizing on a mistake by the AshGold defence.

The visitors reorganized themselves into the game after conceding with dominance.

Amos Addai with a brilliant move beat Bechem United defence to get the equalizer after receiving a pass from Appiah McCarthy in the 35th minute.

Watch highlights of the 1-1 draw courtesy broadcast right holders Startimes Ghana:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)