COSAFA chief Phillip Chiyangwa is leading a campaign to unseat incumbent Issa Hayatou,who is seeking an eighth term, as CAF President.

COSAFA has endorsed one of their own Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar as their preferred candidate for the upcoming CAF elections.

Chiyangwa explains why he is leading the campaign to unseat Hayatou in next month's elections:

