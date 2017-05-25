VIDEO: Crocked Samuel Tetteh finally up and running again after being out since February

Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg forward Samuel Tetteh gave himself a chance of making it back for pre-season after posting a video of himself running on a treadmill.

The highly rated Ghanaian forward was in top shape before blowing his knee two weeks after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tetteh-was instantly ruled out of the rest of the season but since gone through the motions and returned to the mill on Wednesday afternoon.

He is expected to miss Ghana’s games against Ethiopia, Mexico and the United States of America but should be back in time for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Egypt.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a video of the Ghanaian's first treadmill exercise.

Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg forward @samuel_Tetteh10 moves a notch higher higher to return to the pitch. Been out since February. pic.twitter.com/elOgUlccw1 — rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) May 25, 2017

