Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Crocked Samuel Tetteh finally up and running again after being out since February

Published on: 25 May 2017
Samuel Tetteh

Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg forward Samuel Tetteh gave himself a chance of making it back for pre-season after posting a video of himself running on a treadmill.

The highly rated Ghanaian forward was in top shape before blowing his knee two weeks after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tetteh-was instantly ruled out of the rest of the season but since gone through the motions and returned to the mill on Wednesday afternoon.

He is expected to miss Ghana’s games against Ethiopia, Mexico and the United States of America but should be back in time for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Egypt.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a video of the Ghanaian's first treadmill exercise.

 

 

Samuel Tetteh latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations