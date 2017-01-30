Video: Ex-Ghana star Sammy Kuffuor breaks into heavy and crazy jubilation after Ghana's AFCON win over DR Congo

Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffuor broke in to wild jubilation when the Black Stars defeated DR Congo to reach the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-Bayern Munich centre-back, who is working as a pundit for continental sports broadcasters SuperSports, screamed his head off as Andre Ayew scored the second goal in the 2-1 victory.

Former South Africa striker Benni McCarthy, who was his co-pundit during the match filmed the Ghanaian during the game exposing the excitement and jitters of Kuffuor during Ghana matches.

The four-time champions defeated the Leopards 2-1 to reach the semi-finals thanks to an excellent second-half showing on Sunday.

The Black Stars won the match courtesy Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew goals, with Mpoku scoring for of the Leopards.

Watch video of Kuffuor's jubilation below:

@MichaelEssien this is what I have to put up wit 😂 crazy Ghana boy 🙌🏼Sammy man pic.twitter.com/pKqkUmBSAI — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) January 29, 2017

With the match now out of the way the Black Stars will turn their attention to facing Cameroon in Franceville on Thursday

They will travel on Monday morning for early preparations as they seek to reach their second successive final.

