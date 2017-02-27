VIDEO: FIFA president Gianni Infantino tours Accra Sports Stadium

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino who was in Ghana on a one-day visit toured the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

He flew in from Zimbabwe where he met a number of high-profile African football leaders, including South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan, Nigerian Football Federation chief Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

The man who is challenging Issa Hayatou for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football next month, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar was there.

Video credit: Muftawu Nabila Abdulai

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)