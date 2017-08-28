VIDEO: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah justifies call-ups for Congo World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been explaining what went into his call-ups for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

The ex-Ghana captain introduced two new faces- Edwin Gyasi and Gideon Waja- in his 24-man squad released last Wednesday.

He stuck to likes of Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyapong, Lumor Agbeyenu and Raphael Dwamena who excelled in the 5-1 win over Ethiopia in June in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Appiah still overlooked trio Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Mubarak Wakaso and goalkeeper Razak Brimah who were regular fixtures under the Avram Grant regime.

In an interview with the media, Appiah said he selects players based on his game plan for a particular match.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)