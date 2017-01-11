Watch the heroics of Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei as he scored and saved two kicks for Simba FC during a frenetic penalty shootout win over Yanga in the Tanzanian Mapinduzi Cup on Tuesday night.

The 27-year old was at his agile best after scoring an exquisite goal from the spot and saving twice as the Street Boys won 4-2 in Zanzibar.

The two teams had to settle for the sudden death after regulation time ended 0-0.

And cometh the hour, cometh the moment as the Ghanaian ceased the occasion infront of a charged capacity crowd at thé Amman stadium.

He stepped up to convert his kick and parried two others to propel Simba into the finals of the prestigious Cup.

Simba will face Azam in thé finals after Ice Cream Makers managed à 1-0 win over Jagon'ombe in thé other semi final earlier on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Ghana goalie Daniel Agyei produces heroics to win Tanzanian Cup semis clash for Simba FC pic.twitter.com/cHH6XyXcmB — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) January 11, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)