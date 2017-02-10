Video: Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso trains with Granada for the very first time

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso joined his new Granada team mates for the first after joining in the January transfer window.

Wakaso who joined the Spanish side from Greece giants Panathinaikos joined his new side on Tuesday but has not been able to train with the side yet.

The struggling La Liga side who picked their first La Liga win in their last five games over Las Palmas will visit Eibar in their next game which the Black Stars midfielder could miss out.

