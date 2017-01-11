VIDEO: Ivory Coast annihilate Ghana opponents Uganda in pre-AFCON friendly

Uganda have been handed a massive reality check ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being whipped 3-0 by champions Ivory Coast in a build-up match Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for his country of birth as the Cranes get a huge wake-up call ahead of the start of the tournament on Saturday in Gabon.

Jonathan Kodhia and Serge Aurier completed the rout.

It is Uganda Cranes final game before they fly to Gabon for the Nations Cup final.

The East Africans are housed in group D where they will face old foes Ghana, Mali and Egypt.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)