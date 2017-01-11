Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Ivory Coast annihilate Ghana opponents Uganda in pre-AFCON friendly

Published on: 11 January 2017

Uganda have been handed a massive reality check ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being whipped 3-0 by champions Ivory Coast in a build-up match Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for his country of birth as the Cranes get a huge wake-up call ahead of the start of the tournament on Saturday in Gabon.

Jonathan Kodhia and Serge Aurier completed the rout.

It is Uganda Cranes final game before they fly to Gabon for the Nations Cup final.

The East Africans are housed in group D where they will face old foes Ghana, Mali and Egypt.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • john akpa says:
    January 11, 2017 04:12 pm
    Our draw with Uganda at home is starting to look bad. Egypt could beat them at home especially if Uganda are without their first choice goalkeeper. We have to win all our qualifiers to stand a chance of going to the WC.
  • anokwale says:
    January 11, 2017 05:52 pm
    @akpa: You are correct but I have a feeling Uganda tried to play wide open football with Ivory Coast and were taught a lesson. They will surely go back to their compact defensive style after this beating. I suspect they will be much tougher when the tournament starts.

