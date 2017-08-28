VIDEO: Jonathan Mensah- It feels great to score first Major League Soccer goal

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is delighted to have netted his first Major League Soccer goal to help Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday.

Mensah applied a diving header to Federico Higuain's free-kick to give the Black and Gold an assurance goal.

''The guy that was marking me was very tight—I took him in and then went outside so it was a great ball from [Federico Higuain] and I was there at the right moment and I got it right,'' Mensah said.

''It’s always great to get a goal when this is my first MLS goal. We needed it because they were pushing us, we were leading 1-0, and so the second goal was very crucial for us.

''All of the guys were happy for me, that’s why they all came to celebrate with me.''

