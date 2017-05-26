VIDEO: New Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena shows off impressive technique in training
R. Dwamena
FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena is expected to finally show his capabilities in the Black Stars team under new coach Kwesi Appiah.
Playing for FC Zurich in Switzerland now, Dwamena has bagged 9 goals out of 15 matches and is expected to make a huge case for himself when the Black Stars commence training on Wednesday.
The goal scoring machine @RaphaelDwamena showing off some #BIG tekkers 😂👏 #ballersinGod #skills pic.twitter.com/E87HUxy5ci
— BallersInGod (B.I.G) (@BallersinGod) May 23, 2017