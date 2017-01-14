Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Newcastle star Atsu EMBARRASSES defenders with amazing footwork in Ghana friendly win over Uzbekistan side

Published on: 14 January 2017
Atsu

Newcastle United star Christian Atsu left Bunyodkor defenders red-faced when he embarrassed them with a masterpiece of artistry and amazing footwork.

The 25-year-old picked a pass from Barnsley's Andy Kyere Yiadom from the Ghana half and embarked on a trip to humiliate the defenders who came his way.

The Chelsea loanee successfully completed his intent before laying a pass to Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey whose effort went against the post before Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong plod it home with the keeper already beaten.

Watch the video of Atsu's breathtaking skill in the video tweeted by the Ghana FA Twitter handle below.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nana Addo says:
    January 14, 2017 10:32 am
    Loool he only does skills with useless team
  • Chu says:
    January 14, 2017 10:56 am
    @ Nana Addo, in as much as I may agree with you, I think his is quite ungrateful
  • Chu says:
    January 14, 2017 11:00 am
    @ Nana Addo, in as much as I may agree with you, I think this is quite ungrateful. He has been massive for Newcastle and is like their game changer. He might have his floors but he has done quite a lot for the national team. Be thoughtful for once
  • Ken. Mike says:
    January 14, 2017 11:26 am
    Tweaaaaaa is Bunyodkor a competitive team. That if you are able to dribble their defenders you will be pride of. You people must be the cup or else don't come to this country together with lazy coach.
  • Cofie says:
    January 14, 2017 11:29 am
    You see it is only useless people that do no appreciate Good people. Nana Addo you are useless

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations