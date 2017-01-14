VIDEO: Newcastle star Atsu EMBARRASSES defenders with amazing footwork in Ghana friendly win over Uzbekistan side

Newcastle United star Christian Atsu left Bunyodkor defenders red-faced when he embarrassed them with a masterpiece of artistry and amazing footwork.

The 25-year-old picked a pass from Barnsley's Andy Kyere Yiadom from the Ghana half and embarked on a trip to humiliate the defenders who came his way.

The Chelsea loanee successfully completed his intent before laying a pass to Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey whose effort went against the post before Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong plod it home with the keeper already beaten.

Watch the video of Atsu's breathtaking skill in the video tweeted by the Ghana FA Twitter handle below.

#afcon2015 best player @ChristianAtsu20 in blistering form ahead of #can2017. Check his moves in Black Stars friendly against Bunyondkor pic.twitter.com/EH9vRAYEni — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 14, 2017

By El Akyereko

