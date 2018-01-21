VIDEO: Raphael Dwamena scores sublime goal in FC Zurich defeat to Croatian side Hajduk Split

Raphael Dwamena was on target for his Swiss side FC Zurich in their 4-1 friendly defeat to Croatian side Hajduk Split on Saturday.

Dwamena opened the scoring in the seventh minute after cutting in from the right wing and smashing in with his left foot.

The Ghana striker is currently on a ten-day trip to the Turkish city of Antalya where they have lined up some test matches.

Dwamena had a quiet first half of the season by scoring 4 goals in 17 league appearances.

@FC_Zurich striker @RaphaelDwamena scored a sublime goal in their friendly defeat to Croatian side @hajduk pic.twitter.com/moW3N3mzFc — Ridwan .I. Asante (@ridwanasante) January 21, 2018

