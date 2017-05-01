VIDEO: Red Bull Salzburg academy chief Ernst Tanner commends WAFA SC after visit

Red Bull Salzburg youth and academy football head Ernst Tanner is delighted with his outfit's relationship with Ghanaian academy WAFA SC.

Tanner was in Ghana last week where he watched the team's 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals in Sogakope.

For now, there is nothing official between the two massive talent producing clubs.

''Collaboration is working quite well. We try to assist where we can. We invited your players, we invite your team for our U16 tournament. Even for the younger ones we have trials for your boys to show them the expectations from Salzburg,'' Tanner to WAFA SC TV.

WAFA SC have sold Gideon Mensah and Samuel Tetteh to Red Bull Salzburg in recent time.

