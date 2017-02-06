VIDEO: Richmond Boakye bags brace as Red Star Belgrade stroll past Aris Limassol in friendly

Richmond Boakye Yiadom made it three goals in two matches for Red Star Belgrade after bagging a brace in the 3-1 friendly win over Aris Limassol of Cyprus.

He levelled the scoring by turning home a low cross from the left flank and gave the Serbian side the lead after the break.

Boakye has now won the confidence of the technical team and his new teammates with his prolificacy.

Last week, his sublime finish from close range gave Red Star a 1-0 win over Olimpia Satu Mare in another mid season friendly.

The 24-year-old is on loan from Italian Serie B side Latina for 18 months.

