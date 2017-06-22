VIDEO: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's 16 goals at Red Star Belgrade

Watch striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s colourful season with Red Star Belgrade.

The Ghana international scored 16 to end the season on 19 goals after joining the Eastern European club in February.

He had already scored three for Latina in Serie B prior to the loan.

Now a free agent following Latina's demotion, Boakye is on the market looking for a club to prove his form in the second half of last season was no fluke.

Watch Richmond Boakye's goals in the highlight below:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)