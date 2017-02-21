Video: Sutton Utd goalkeeper steals limelight from Ghanaian duo after eating gigantic pie during Arsenal game

Ghanaian duo of Kevin Amankwaah and Hudson Odoi were in action for non-league side Sutton United in their failed giant-killing attempt against Arsenal last night but it was their reserve keeper who stole the show for eating a BIG pie on bench during the match.

While the Gunners went through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with the 2-0 win, it was Wayne Shaw who stole the hearts of fans with his legendary antics that also includes his visit to the drinking bar at half-time.

Fans went wild when they noticed Sutton's reserve goalkeeper filling his face during their FA Cup clash against Arsenal on the artificial pitch in Gander Green Lane with goals by Perez and Theo Walcott.

After the Yellows made all three of their substitutions, the 20-stone reserve keeper was caught tucking into a gigantic pie for all to see while his team-mates toiled on the pitch.

In slow motion footage – available above – the hefty 46-year-old sub takes a huge bite out of the pie before wiping his mouth clean.

A bemused BBC commentator says: "He's getting stuck into a pie safe in the knowledge that he won't be coming on.

"What would Arsene Wenger say?!"

The clip was quickly shared on social media with footie fans praising Wayne for keeping it real.

One Twitter fan wrote: "Legend!"

Another commented: "Amazing!"

And a third added: "He was hoovering the dug out before the game too! An unsung hero!”

He was also spotted hanging out with the Sutton fans in the bar during half-time, despite still facing the possibility of coming on.

The 46-year-old really made the most of this rare matchup with a Premier League club. He was seen vacuuming the dugouts before the match.

But even better, BBC’s Chris Slegg spotted Shaw at the stadium bar during halftime.

Wayne admitted before the match: "During my career I have not played a great deal but I have been there when needed."

The 46-year-old is 6'2" and weighs 20 stone, which prompted fans of his former club Eastleigh to create the chant: "He's fat, he's round, he's worth a million pounds...."

Shaw's appearance has also helped him to acquire the somewhat unflattering nickname 'roly poly goalie' during his career.

The shot stopper, who has become a social media sensation since the fifth-round draw, played in the same youth team as England legend Alan Shearer and was once on Reading's books as an outfield player.

Arsenal will now play Lincoln City in the quarter finals of the FA Cup at the Emirates on March 11.

Theo Walcott scored his 100th Arsenal goal during the match.

